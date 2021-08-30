Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more COVID-19 vaccines for Taiwan

TAIPEI: Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple supplier Foxconn, has asked BioNTech SE to reserve 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for Taiwan, saying he had received a "very good" response.

Taiwan's quest to access the vaccine, jointly developed with Pfizer, has dragged on for months, hampered by accusations from Taipei of political interference from Beijing, which claims the island as Chinese territory. Beijing has denied the allegations.

Taiwan's government subsequently allowed Gou, Foxconn - formally Hon Hai Precision Industry - as well as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, to negotiate on its behalf for the shot. A US$350 million deal for 10 million shots was inked last month, which will be donated to the government for distribution.

In a lengthy post on his Facebook page late on Sunday (Aug 29), Gou said he "had been promised" that 8 million to 9 million doses would arrive this year, with the first shots arriving in September.

He added that he had asked BioNTech to reserve 30 million doses for Taiwan for next year, and "at present have received a very good response".