Macron decorates Indonesia leader, announces cultural partnership

MAGELANG, Indonesia: French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed Indonesia's leader with France's top award on Thursday (May 29), before announcing a new cultural partnership with Jakarta on a visit to the world's largest Buddhist temple.

Macron's trip to Indonesia is the second stop of a three-nation, six-day tour of Southeast Asia that began with Vietnam and concludes in Singapore.

After meeting for talks in the capital Jakarta, Macron and his counterpart Prabowo Subianto flew by helicopter on Thursday from Javan city Yogyakarta to a military academy in Magelang, a city in Central Java surrounded by mountains.

The pair attended a military parade and Macron gave Prabowo the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest military or civil award.