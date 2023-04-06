Observers pessimistic on outcomes of talks between Chinese and European leaders

As leaders of France and the European Union arrive in Beijing on Wednesday (Apr 5) seeking to reset ties with China, analysts are keeping expectations in check over the outcomes of talks that will focus heavily on the war in Ukraine, trade and diplomacy.

French President Emmanuel Macron is on his first trip to China since 2019, while European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is on her maiden official visit since her appointment as EU’s chief.

Talks are set to be dominated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with both European leaders hoping to sway China’s stance and persuade Beijing to play a major role in peace efforts.

Observers said they are not optimistic about the outcome of the talks.

“I'm not expecting much,” Emeritus Professor Jean-Pierre Cabestan of Hong Kong Baptist University’s faculty of social sciences told CNA's Asia Now.

“Personally, I'm very sceptical about the ability of Macron and von der Leyen to change China's views on the war."

The prevailing hurdles are China’s friendship with Russia and Beijing’s stance on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), experts said.