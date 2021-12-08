Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

France registers surge in COVID-19 hospitalisations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

France registers surge in COVID-19 hospitalisations

France registers surge in COVID-19 hospitalisations

FILE PHOTO: A COVID-19 patient connected to a ventilator tube in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

08 Dec 2021 02:56AM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 02:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: France on Tuesday (Dec 7) registered a surge in COVID-19 hospitalisations as a rise in new infections in mid-November led to an increase in patient numbers.

The health ministry reported that the number of COVID-19 patients in French hospitals rose by 618 to 12,714, the second-highest net one-day increase this year behind the net increase of 732 on April 6, when the patient tally was above 30,600.

Due to one of Europe's highest vaccination rates, a rise in new cases now has less impact on hospital numbers than in the spring.

France also reported that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units rose by 160 to 2,351, the second-highest increase this year. On April 6, ICU numbers rose by 193 to 5,626.

France also reported 59,019 confirmed new cases of infection, pushing the cumulative total to 7.99 million.

The daily new case tally stayed below highs of over 60,000 seen in the spring, but the seven-day moving average of new infections rose to a new year high of over 44,500 per day, although the rate of increase - at under 40 per cent week-on-week - was less than the more than 80 per cent seen two weeks ago.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us