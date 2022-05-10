Freed Taiwan activist recounts 'fascist circus' of Chinese court

TAIPEI: A Taiwanese democracy activist, jailed in China for five years, on Tuesday (May 10) described the court proceedings as a "fascist circus" and said he was told he might be released if he admitted to being a spy.

Lee Ming-che spoke publicly for the first time since returning to Taipei last month, following a national security conviction that further strained already tense relations between Taipei and Beijing.

The 47-year-old was jailed in central China in 2017 for "subverting state power" and said he faced long days of forced labour while in prison.

He was arrested during a trip to the mainland and held incommunicado for months before his fate was revealed.

Lee said Chinese national security officials demanded he confess to being an agent hired by the Taiwanese government, hinting that doing so would lead to a swifter release because the two sides had previously "swapped spies".

"But I firmly refused to admit to the spying charge they wanted me to admit and instead I admitted to the ridiculous subversion charge," he told reporters.

"Subversion is a personal act while spying implicates the whole Taiwanese government and I cannot betray my country," he added.

China's opaque courts answer to the Communist Party and have a near-100 per cent criminal conviction rate. National security cases are shrouded in even more secrecy than regular prosecutions.

Lee pleaded guilty during his trial, stating that he had written and distributed articles online that criticised China's ruling Communist Party and promoted democracy.

"We all know that the law in China is not used to protect people's rights, it's a tool to make the people unconditionally obey the state's rule," he said.

"The so-called open trial is actually a fascist circus."