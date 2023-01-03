French PM says COVID-19 tests for travellers from China 'will continue'

PARIS: French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday (Jan 3) that COVID-19 tests for travellers arriving from China would continue despite protests from Beijing.

"I think we're performing our duty in protecting French people by asking for tests," Borne told franceinfo radio when asked about China's reaction.

"We're doing it while respecting the rules of the World Health Organization and we will continue to do it," she added.

Since Sunday, travellers from China arriving in France must wear a mask and be prepared to submit to a test on arrival, which are being done at random.