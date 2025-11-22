Fresh aftershocks rattle Bangladesh a day after deadly quake

DHAKA: Two low-magnitude tremors hit Bangladesh on Saturday (Nov 22), the national meteorological service said, with a second jolt striking Dhaka in the evening, a day after a powerful earthquake outside the capital killed at least 10 people.

Updating earlier tolls from Friday’s 5.5 magnitude quake, disaster management official Ishtiaqe Ahmed told AFP that “the number of casualties has reached 10, while a few hundred were injured”.

The first earthquake was felt in Dhaka and neighbouring districts, causing widespread destruction.

Omar Faruq of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said a minor jolt was recorded on Saturday at 10.36am Bangladesh time, with the epicentre of the 3.3 magnitude tremor in Ashulia, just north of the capital.

A second tremor, measuring 4.3 magnitude, struck Dhaka around 6pm, the meteorological service said.