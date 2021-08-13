Friends call for China to release Australian journalist

SYDNEY: Friends and former colleagues of jailed Australian journalist Cheng Lei called for her "immediate release" on Friday (Aug 14), a year after she was secretly detained by Chinese authorities.

Cheng - once a familiar face on state-run CGTN's English-language channel - disappeared from the airwaves in August 2020 without a trace.

For seven months, her family did not know her whereabouts, until Chinese authorities revealed the mother-of-two had been arrested for allegedly "supplying state secrets overseas".

In an open letter, friends and former colleagues on Friday voiced "grave concerns for her health, safety and care during her ongoing detention".

"We are confident she has done nothing wrong," said the group, which includes several prominent Australian journalists and former CGTN staff.