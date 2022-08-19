Fuel price hikes, scarce rice add to hardship in Myanmar

YANGON: Dozens of people queue under monsoon drizzle for subsidised cooking oil in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon, waiting for one of the many commodities that have become scarce as economic misery strikes the city.

The country's economy tanked following a military coup last year and has been further rattled by the junta's attempts to seize foreign exchange as well as erratic rules governing businesses and imports.

Living standards are being hammered by global commodity price spikes sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving many struggling to get by and relying on subsidies or charity to put food on the table.

"People can't spend much of their income on food because of higher commodity prices," said 55-year-old housewife Khin Khin Than as she waited to fill her plastic bottle with oil sold by a local association.

The market price for roughly 1.6kg of oil has rocketed to 9,000 kyat (US$4.25) from 5,000 kyat, she said.

"If only one person is working, a family won't have much money left for food."