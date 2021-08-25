Fukushima operators to build undersea tunnel to release treated water

TOKYO: Operators of Japan's stricken Fukushima nuclear plant unveiled plans Wednesday (Aug 25) to construct an undersea tunnel to release more than a million tonnes of treated water from the site into the ocean.

Plans for the 1km tunnel were announced after the Japanese government decided in April to release the accumulated water in two years' time.

Ministers say the release is safe because the water will have been processed to remove almost all radioactive elements, and will be diluted.

But the April decision triggered a furious reaction from neighbouring countries, and fierce opposition from local fishing communities.