Fukushima water release plan clears last regulatory hurdle in Japan

TOKYO: Plans to discharge treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant cleared their last regulatory hurdle in Japan on Fridayc (Jul 7), as China said it would ban some food imports over the move.

South Korea meanwhile said Tokyo's plan to dilute the treated water and release it into the sea over several decades met or exceeded international standards.

Some 1.3 million cubic metres of groundwater, rainwater and water used for cooling have accumulated at the Fukushima nuclear plant, where several reactors went into meltdown after the 2011 tsunami overwhelmed cooling systems.

Storage space is running out, but plans by Japan and plant operator TEPCO to release the water into the sea have run into local and regional opposition.

The UN nuclear watchdog this week said the discharge would have "negligible" effects on the environment and was in line with water releases from nuclear plants elsewhere.