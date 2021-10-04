Fumio Kishida to be approved Japan's next prime minister

TOKYO: Japan's parliament votes on Monday (Oct 4) to approve Fumio Kishida as the country's next prime minister, with the new leader expected to announce a Cabinet including both holdovers and fresh faces.

The soft-spoken scion of a Hiroshima political family, Kishida beat popular vaccine chief Taro Kono to win leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last week.

The victory effectively ensures he will win a vote later on Monday in parliament, where the LDP's ruling coalition holds a commanding majority, and become leader of the world's third largest economy.

Speaking before the vote on Monday morning, Kishida said he was ready for the top job.

"I think it will be a new start in its true sense," he told reporters.

"I want to take on challenges with a strong will and firm resolve to face the future."

Kishida is widely considered a safe pair of hands, who commands support from his own faction within the LDP and is not expected to veer significantly from the government's existing policies.

His election came after former prime minister Yoshihide Suga, who submitted his resignation on Monday morning, announced he would not stand for the LDP leadership after just one year in office.