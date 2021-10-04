Fumio Kishida becomes Japan's prime minister

TOKYO: Japan's parliament on Monday (Oct 4) voted Fumio Kishida the country's next prime minister, with the new leader expected to announce a Cabinet including both holdovers and fresh faces.

The soft-spoken scion of a Hiroshima political family, Kishida beat popular vaccine chief Taro Kono to win leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last week.

He easily won a vote on Monday in parliament's lower house, where the LDP's ruling coalition holds a commanding majority, taking 311 votes to the 124 for opposition leader Yukio Edano.

"This chamber names Mr Fumio Kishida as the prime minister," lower house speaker Tadamori Oshima declared after the vote.

The upper house will also vote but the lower house holds sway on the decision. The upper house also approved him in a vote shortly afterwards.

Kishida bowed to his fellow lawmakers after the vote, but did not immediately speak. Earlier, he told reporters he was ready for the top job.

"I think it will be a new start in its true sense," he said.

"I want to take on challenges with a strong will and firm resolve to face the future."