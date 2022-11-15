'We must not allow the world to fall into another Cold War': Indonesia's Jokowi at G20 summit

NUSA DUA, Bali: Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo told leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Tuesday (Nov 15) that they should not divide the world into parts and must not allow the world to "fall into another Cold War".

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, made the comments as host of the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit which kicks off in the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

In his opening remarks, Jokowi said the world is still trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic amid increasing world rivalries and war.

“We all have responsibilities, not only for our people but for the people of our world.

“Being responsible means respecting international laws and principles of the United Nations Charter consistently,” he said.

Jokowi added that they must create win-win solutions and also end the war.

“If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward. We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another Cold War.”

The annual economic summit takes place in the midst of global food, energy and economic crises largely driven by the war in Ukraine which broke out earlier this year.

“The impacts of these various crises on food, energy and financial pressures are being felt by the world, especially developing countries,” said Jokowi, the current rotating president of the G20.

Jokowi said they should not underestimate the problem of fertiliser scarcity.

“If we don’t immediately take steps to ensure sufficient availability of fertiliser at an affordable price, then 2023 will be a more dismal year.

“To me, the G20 must be successful and cannot fail. Indonesia will try its best to bridge the gap, but success will only be achieved if there is a commitment," he noted, adding that collaboration is needed to save the world.