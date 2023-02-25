G20 finance meeting to end without consensus on war in Ukraine: Delegates

BENGALURU: Finance leaders from the world's biggest economies were unable to resolve differences on Saturday (Feb 25) over the war in Ukraine and inched forward on moves to restructure distressed nations' debt, people familiar with the discussions said.

The meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 20 (G20), hosted by India, was likely to end later in the day without a joint communique because there was no consensus on how to describe the conflict in Ukraine, three delegates told Reuters.

The United States and its allies in the Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers have been adamant in demanding the communique squarely condemn Russia for the invasion of its neighbour a year ago, but the Russian and Chinese delegations have opposed such language.

Russia and China were upset by the use of the G20 platform to discuss political matters, two of the delegates said.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen earlier told Reuters that it was "absolutely necessary" for there to be a statement in the communique condemning Russia.

"And I think the G7 is certainly united on that, so it's something that I would expect and I think is necessary and appropriate," she said.

Russia, a member of the G20 but not of the G7, refers to its actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation", and avoids calling it an invasion or war.

India is pressing the meeting to avoid using the word "war" in any communique, G20 officials have told Reuters previously.

India, which holds this year's G20 presidency, has kept a largely neutral stance on the war, declining to blame Russia for the invasion, seeking a diplomatic solution and sharply boosting its purchases of Russian oil.

India and China were among the nations that abstained on Thursday when UN voted overwhelmingly to demand Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine and stop fighting.