Ukraine war set to divide as India hosts G20 foreign ministers

NEW DELHI: Top United States diplomat Antony Blinken was due in New Delhi on Wednesday (Mar 1) alongside Russia's Sergei Lavrov for a Group of Twenty (G20) meeting, with Ukraine and tensions with China set to overshadow attempts by host India to forge unity among the world's top economies.

A meeting was seen as unlikely between the two men, who have not been in the same room since a G20 meeting in Bali in July when, according to Western officials, the Russian foreign minister walked out.

They last met individually in January 2022, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. The two men have spoken by phone since but about other issues and not the war.

Lavrov arrived late on Tuesday in India - which has not condemned the war - and will use his G20 attendance to lay into the West, according to the Russian foreign ministry.

Western countries want to "take revenge for the inevitable disappearance of the levers of dominance from its hands", the ministry's English-language statement said.

"The destructive policy of the US and its allies has already put the world on the brink of a disaster, provoked a rollback in socioeconomic development and seriously aggravated the situation of the poorest countries," it added.