On G20 summit eve, India's Rahul Gandhi says democratic institutions under attack

NEW DELHI: India's democratic institutions and minority groups are under a "full-scale assault", opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday (Sep 8), attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on the eve of a high-profile G20 summit in New Delhi.

Civil society, opposition parties and some foreign governments have in the past raised concerns over decisions of Modi's government that they say are aimed at throttling dissent, fanning religious discrimination and keeping the ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in power.

The government has denied all such accusations and Modi has said his administration was working for the betterment of all.

"I think there is a sense in India that democratic institutions in our country are under attack and they are under attack from the group of people who are running India," Gandhi, a member of parliament from the Congress party, told reporters at the Brussels Press Club."There's a full-scale assault on democratic institutions ... of course minorities are under attack, but so are other communities ... tribals, lower caste communities," he said.