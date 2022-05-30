Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

G7 foreign ministers decry latest North Korean ICBM test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

G7 foreign ministers decry latest North Korean ICBM test

G7 foreign ministers decry latest North Korean ICBM test

People watch a news report on North Korea's launch of three missiles including one thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

30 May 2022 04:37PM (Updated: 30 May 2022 04:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: The Group of Seven major economies jointly condemned on Monday (May 30) North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile test and called on all UN member states to condemn the nuclear-armed state's actions.

"We are very concerned by the unprecedented series of ballistic missile tests with increasingly versatile systems across all ranges," the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States said in a statement together with the European Union's top foreign policy official.

North Korea fired three missiles last Wednesday, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile yet, following a trip to Asia by US President Joe Biden.

 

Related:

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

North Korea United Nations G7

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us