‘De-risk’ instead of ‘decouple’ from China: What changed at the G7 summit?

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy economies pledged over the weekend to work together to counter Beijing, but shelved their “decoupling” stance for a more practical “de-risking” approach.

Analysts said the softened strategy highlights the complexities in drastically disengaging in trade with the world’s second largest economy, and the challenges faced in striking a balance between national security and financial interests.

“Decoupling is, from anybody's perspective, not realistic and is drastic. De-risking seems to be a more politically palatable term than decoupling,” said Professor Gordon Flake, founding chief executive officer of the Perth USAsia Centre at The University of Western Australia.

“Because when you start thinking through the implications of trying to decouple our deeply intertwined economies, it becomes quite scary on economic terms,” he told CNA938’s Asia First on Monday (May 22).