Gaming cafes packed, offices declare holidays: How Grand Theft Auto VI fever gripped India
From gamers travelling up to 70km to play Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) to cafes booked for days, the launch has highlighted India's appetite for gaming. Cafe owners hope the boom will last, while industry experts tell CNA that enthusiasm for premium games extends far beyond console ownership.
BENGALURU: At the stroke of midnight on Thursday (Nov 19), 27-year-old Zamee Ahmed cut a cake at a gaming cafe in Pune, a city in India's western state of Maharashtra.
It was not his birthday. Instead, he was celebrating securing the cafe's first playing slot on the launch day of GTA VI, a game he has waited 13 years to play.
Ahmed was among more than 30 gaming enthusiasts gathered at the cafe that night, many of whom do not own a PlayStation 5 (PS5) - one of the consoles on which the game is available.
Having booked his slot a month in advance, he had planned to play for two hours but stayed until 5am.
“I got lost in the GTA world,” he told CNA.
Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA VI generated an estimated US$3.79 billion in global retail sales on its first day, making it the biggest entertainment launch in history, according to publisher Take-Two Interactive.
While the launch sparked global excitement, the frenzy took a different turn in India, with fans packing gaming cafes, renting consoles and watching livestreams, while some companies even declared holidays for employees.
GTA VI BRINGS BOOMING BUSINESS TO GAMING CAFES
At Wagmi Gaming, a gaming cafe in Pune, demand for GTA VI was so high that launch-night reservations sold out within a day, prompting owner Krishna Chawla to stop advertising.
The cafe, which typically operates at 30 to 40 per cent capacity on weekdays, has been fully booked since the launch, with reservations filled until Nov 26.
Chawla told CNA that some customers travelled 50km to 70km to play the game, compared with the usual 5km to 8km.
Wagmi charges 250 Indian rupees (US$2.67) for an hour of gaming, while an eight-hour pass costs 1,200 rupees. It also rents PS5 consoles for customers to play at home, with all four units fully booked until the end of this week.
Chawla said some customers could not afford a PS5, while others struggled to find one in stock.
A PS5 Digital Edition and GTA VI cost a combined 70,989 Indian rupees, more than three times the average monthly earnings of 22,699 rupees for salaried workers in India in 2025, according to government data.
Chawla told CNA that his cafe had been booked around the clock since the launch, with some customers arriving in groups and others bringing equipment to livestream their gameplay on YouTube.
India remains a mobile-first gaming market, with 97 per cent of gamers surveyed playing on smartphones and just 22 per cent having access to consoles, according to a 2024-25 survey by gaming investment firm Lumikai.
That explains the rush to gaming cafes and console rentals as fans sought ways to play GTA VI.
In Bengaluru, gaming lounge Gamineazy was nearly fully booked for the launch weekend, with customers paying 600 rupees an hour to play GTA VI in a private theatre equipped with a screen measuring more than 100 inches and surround sound.
“The way this game works is one [hour] is never enough,” CEO Navin Rajendran told CNA.
He said the game attracted players in their 30s who grew up playing earlier GTA titles, as well as couples and families.
Rajendran hoped the excitement would bring lasting business. He recalled a couple who came to play GTA VI but discovered the lounge's other attractions, including virtual reality and racing games.
Such visits, he believed, could introduce new customers to gaming lounges long after the launch frenzy faded.
WHEN GAMING CALLS FOR A DAY OFF
The GTA VI frenzy also spilled into Indian workplaces, with some employees taking leave to play the game and a few companies announcing holidays to mark its release.
Delhi-based beauty products brand Personal Touch Skincare and Chennai-based interior design firm Inde by ChairsCarté announced Nov 19 as a holiday for employees in posts on social media.
Udaipur-based startup Influish also announced a paid holiday for its 50 employees, offering free access to gaming facilities at its office for those without a PS5.
Rohan Prasher, 41, a senior digital marketing executive at Coca-Cola in Gurugram, made no secret of why he wanted a day off.
A longtime GTA fan, he told his boss he was taking leave to play the new release. His boss replied “10-4”, a radio code meaning message received.
Prasher, whose partner had gifted him the game, took a day off work on Nov 20 - a day after its launch - to avoid the launch-day rush and allow time for the download.
Leave bookings in India for Nov 19 rose 45 per cent compared with the corresponding Thursday in 2025, the fourth-largest increase among countries tracked by global human resources platform Remote. The Netherlands led with a 58 per cent rise, followed by Ireland (50 per cent) and Spain (46 per cent).
Globally, leave bookings for Nov 20 were also up 15 per cent from a year earlier, with nearly one in three bookings for the launch day extending into the following day.
The company said its data, based on leave bookings made by Nov 17, did not establish whether the surge could be attributed entirely to GTA VI’s launch.
NO CONSOLE, NO PROBLEM: MILLIONS WATCH ONLINE
Four Indian gaming creators ranked among the world's 20 most-viewed GTA VI launch broadcasts on YouTube, according to streaming analytics firm Streams Charts.
CarryMinati and Mythpat placed second and third globally, drawing 17 million and 15.7 million cumulative views respectively by Nov 20, including from overseas audiences. Both streamed in Hindi or Hinglish, making the game more accessible to Indian viewers.
For Pune gamer Zamee Ahmed, watching a livestream of the game in Hindi helped him share his excitement and the game’s appeal with his parents, who had previously viewed gaming as an activity for children.
“I was especially trying to find it in Hindi,” he said, explaining that he wanted his parents to understand the game.
Shruti Verma, CEO of gaming industry body Game Developer Association of India (GDAI), said gaming cafes and regional-language creators were making premium games more accessible to Indian audiences.
“India's love for global gaming runs far deeper than its console numbers show,” she said. “GTA VI proves you don't need to own the console or the game to be part of gaming culture.”