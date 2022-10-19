Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo declares readiness to run for Indonesian presidency

JAKARTA: Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo said he is ready to run if a political party declares him as a candidate for the 2024 Indonesian presidential election.

He will join Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan who have already stated their intentions to stand in the election.

Mr Pranowo made known of his readiness to run for the presidential race in an interview with local media BeritaSatu aired on Tuesday (Oct 18).

Mr Pranowo was asked if he is ready to run, to which he replied: “For the nation and the country, ready.”

Pollsters have continuously ranked Mr Pranowo as a strong potential presidential candidate along with Mr Subianto and Mr Baswedan.

However, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), where Mr Pranowo is a member, has yet to declare its preferred presidential candidate.

Instead, other political parties such as the United Development Party (PPP), the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) have come out to endorse Mr Pranowo as their candidate, if Mr Pranowo decides to run in the 2024 presidential race.

A political party can only nominate a presidential candidate if it has at least 20 per cent of the total seats in parliament or obtained 25 per cent of votes in the previous legislative election.

The only political party that can nominate a presidential candidate without forming a coalition is PDI-P which has 22.26 per cent of the seats in parliament.

Analysts believe that PDI-P’s head and the country’s former president Megawati Soekarnoputri is aiming for her daughter Puan Maharani to be the party’s presidential candidate.

Mdm Maharani is the current speaker of the House of Representatives but various surveys show her electability is below 10 per cent.