IN FOCUS: As Indonesia and Malaysia flag carriers navigate post-COVID recovery, analysts warn of storms ahead

WEATHERING THE STORM AND BEYOND

So a more measured, defensive strategy for the Indonesian airline - in contrast to analysts calling for its Malaysian peer to take the offensive moving forward.

Sobie pointed out that MAB has yet to use most of the government funding received during its restructuring, as it became profitable sooner than initially expected.

This means it has the capital to make the necessary investments to improve customer service and renew and expand its fleet, he said.

The airline expects to get the first four of 25 Boeing MAX 8s by the third quarter of 2023, as part of its narrow-body fleet renewal.

“If they do become unprofitable again in 2024 and beyond because of the market conditions and everything that's outside of their control, they're able to withstand some of that,” Sobie added. “Ultimately, I think their position financially is strong enough to weather the storm.”

But a prolonged return to the red could upset MAG’s sole shareholder, he warned, and again trigger existential questions for MAB.

“The government … has to kind of be prepared to basically support them through this period,” said Sobie. “But over and over again, the government always decides that Malaysia does need a flag carrier. When it’s necessary, they always kind of step up and recapitalise the airline.”

While MAG exec Izham acknowledged the “stiff competition and challenging macroeconomic environment” ahead, he said the group was in a “good position” to make key investments it could not necessarily make in the past.

Some of its key strategies going forth would include sustaining financial discipline and improving customer experience to meet changing demand, he said.

Endau Analytics’ Shukor also believes that MAB needs to be more aggressive - especially in fending off domestic competitors.

In tourist hotspots Sarawak and Sabah - East Malaysian states located on Borneo island - “more can and should be done”, he said. For instance, MAB could expand its network there beyond its subsidiary MASwings, to exploit “opportunities in that still raw frontier”.

Critically, MAB can become a much better airline by being “exceptionally disciplined, hard-nosed and more importantly, smarter in its business dealings”, said Shukor. “Of course, these are easier said than done.”