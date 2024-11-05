Gaza aid situation not much improved, US says as deadline for Israel looms

WASHINGTON: Israel has taken some measures to increase aid access to Gaza but has so far failed to significantly turn around the humanitarian situation in the enclave, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday (Nov 4), as a deadline set by the US to improve the situation approaches.

The Biden administration told Israel in an Oct 13 letter it had 30 days to take specific steps to address the dire humanitarian crisis in the strip, which has been pummeled for more than a year by Israeli ground and air operations that Israel says are aimed at rooting out Hamas militants.

Aid workers and UN officials say humanitarian conditions continue to be dire in Gaza.