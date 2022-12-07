Malaysia's Perikatan Nasional edges out Pakatan Harapan for Padang Serai parliamentary seat

KULIM: Malaysia's Perikatan Nasional (PN) won the parliamentary seat of Padang Serai on Wednesday (Dec 7), edging out Pakatan Harapan (PH) who previously held the ward.

PN's Azman Nasrudin obtained 51,637 votes, beating five other candidates. He won with a margin of 16,260 over PH's Dr Mohamad Sofee who had 35,377 votes.

The other candidates were Barisan Nasional's (BN) C Sivaraj with 2,983 votes, independent candidate Sreanandha Rao with 846 votes, Pejuang's Hamzah Abd Rahman with 424 votes and Warisan candidate Mohd Bakhri Hashim with 149 votes.

Sivaraj and Mohd Bakhri had withdrawn from the contest to give way to Mohamad Sofee. However, their names remained on the ballot papers based on election regulations stipulating that the status of candidates could not be changed after their nominations were accepted.

PN's latest win in Kedah means that it now has a total of 74 seats in parliament, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan holding 81.

A majority of the PN coalition's seats were won by Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), in the states of Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

BARISAN NASIONAL RETAINS TIOMAN BY SLIM MARGIN

In a separate vote held on Wednesday, Barisan Nasional retained the Tioman state seat, defeating rival PN by a narrow margin of 573 votes.

Mohd Johari Hussain, the incumbent candidate, obtained a total of 8,080 votes, defeating Nor Idayu Hashim who garnered 7,507.

The other three candidates were PH's Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly, Pejuang's Osman A Bakar and independent candidate Sulaiman Bakar who obtained 784, 79 and 58 votes respectively.

Pahang BN chairman Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the coalition's victory in the Tioman state seat was clear proof that the people accept the BN-PH coalition government in Pahang.

BN is part of the unity government led by Pakatan Harapan leader and Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Malaysia went to the polls on Nov 19. However, voting for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat was postponed after incumbent PH candidate M Karupaiya died on Nov 16 after he collapsed during campaigning.

The election for the Tioman state seat was also postponed when PN candidate Md Yunus Ramli died of heart complications in the run-up to polls.