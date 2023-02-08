Six dead in Genting Highlands after accident involving tourist van

Six people were killed in an accident in Genting Highlands on Wednesday (Feb 8) after the tourist van they were travelling in skidded and hit a road divider near the 4.8km mark of Jalan Genting Highlands.
Eight people were also injured in the accident, Bernama reported.
In images of the accident's aftermath circulating on social media, the badly damaged van can be seen resting against a barrier on a downhill section of the road. Another photo shows six body bags laid out on the road behind an emergency vehicle.
Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Isa said that the accident occurred at 1.15pm when the van, with 14 passengers, was on its way down from Genting Highlands.
All the victims involved were taken to Bentong Hospital and Selayang Hospital, he told Bernama. He added that the victims were a group of tourists from Kulim, Kedah.
Former Malaysian transport minister Wee Ka Siong offered his condolences over the accident in a post on his Facebook page.
"My heart goes out to the families of the victims in the Genting accident that involved a tourist van," he said.
"May their loved (ones) find strength in this very difficult time and may the deceased rest in peace. My prayers are with the other victims who are undergoing treatment."