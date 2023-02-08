Six dead in Genting Highlands after accident involving tourist van

Six people were killed in an accident in Genting Highlands on Wednesday (Feb 8) after the tourist van they were travelling in skidded and hit a road divider near the 4.8km mark of Jalan Genting Highlands.

Eight people were also injured in the accident, Bernama reported.

In images of the accident's aftermath circulating on social media, the badly damaged van can be seen resting against a barrier on a downhill section of the road. Another photo shows six body bags laid out on the road behind an emergency vehicle.