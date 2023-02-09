Logo
Asia

Genting Highlands accident claims 7th victim
Genting Highlands accident claims 7th victim

The aftermath of the accident on Jalan Genting Highlands on Feb 8, 2023. (Photo: Bernama)

09 Feb 2023 03:35PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 03:36PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: The death toll in the Genting Highlands accident involving a van increased to seven after another victim, who was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment, succumbed to his injuries.

The accident near the 4.8km mark of Jalan Genting Highlands on Wednesday (Feb 8) afternoon had already claimed six victims.

Pahang police chief Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the seven who died have been identified as Wong Choun Chiet (van driver), 49; Foong Ah Lan, 67; Lee Moy, 67 ; Goh Siew Kim, 61; Ang Meng Hing, 62; Seow Mee Tin, 72: and Chang Them Kong, 70.

Ramli said initial investigations revealed that 13 passengers in the van were heading to Penang from Genting Highlands when the van they were travelling in lost control and hit the concrete divider.

“Due to the impact, the van driver and five others died at the scene while another died while receiving treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” he said in a statement.

He said six others who were injured were sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, while two others who were sent to the Bentong Hospital were later transferred to the Temerloh Hospital.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the accident to go to the nearest police station to assist police in investigations related to the accident,” he said.

Source: Bernama/cm

