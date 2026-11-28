Drones have become increasingly important in modern warfare, with conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East demonstrating their ability to carry out surveillance, strike targets and challenge traditional military defences.

The Russia-Ukraine war has been a turning point. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, both sides have deployed large numbers of drones to track enemy movements, direct artillery fire and strike troops, tanks and critical military and civilian infrastructure.

Relatively inexpensive drones have also allowed Ukrainian forces to strike Russian targets without relying solely on costly missiles or conventional aircraft. According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, drones had overtaken artillery as the leading cause of front-line casualties by 2025, accounting for up to 80 per cent of losses.

In the Middle East, Israel has used drones for surveillance and strikes in Gaza, while Iran has deployed explosive-laden drones against Israel and other targets in the region.

Iranian-designed Shahed drones - also used extensively by Russia in Ukraine - have demonstrated how large numbers of relatively cheap unmanned aircraft can overwhelm air defences and force opponents to expend costly interceptor missiles.

These conflicts have prompted governments worldwide to step up investment in military drones.

In February, Germany approved an initial 540 million euro order for attack drones, according to a Reuters report. While the US has earmarked US$1 billion to acquire about 340,000 small military drones over two years.

The United Kingdom announced plans in June 2025 to invest more than 4 billion pounds in autonomous military systems, including drones. In June 2026, it also pledged to supply Ukraine with 150,000 drones as part of a broader 752 million pound military aid package, according to its Ministry of Defence.

The surge in spending is creating opportunities for defence manufacturers, although rapidly evolving battlefield threats mean they must continually develop systems capable of resisting electronic interference and other countermeasures.