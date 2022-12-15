China should meet ASEAN 'more than halfway' on South China Sea code of conduct: George Yeo

SINGAPORE: China should meet the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) "more than halfway" in negotiations on a South China Sea code of conduct, Singapore's former foreign affairs minister George Yeo said on Thursday (Dec 15).

"China is fond of asking other countries to meet it halfway in negotiations. Compromise is always good, and always to be encouraged," said Mr Yeo.

"In the case of the South China Sea, I think China should go more than halfway and meet ASEAN 60-40 on the code of conduct, because it's so much bigger and stronger."

He said this would help to defuse an issue that is "easily exploited by external powers".

The United States could also help ASEAN by being "less direct in its actions" in the South China Sea, said Mr Yeo.

"Best for the US Navy to be beyond the horizon, beyond visual range, but can be seen on a radar," he said.

He added that in the longer term, it was better for the US to go along with ASEAN than try to dominate the region, but that this requires a greater understanding of the region and more subtlety.

Mr Yeo was delivering the Goh Keng Swee Lecture on Modern China to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the National University of Singapore's East Asian Institute.

He is the first Singaporean to deliver the lecture. Diplomats including China's Ambassador to Singapore Sun Haiyan were in attendance.