Logo
Logo

Asia

Giant Messi statue in India to be removed over safety concerns
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Giant Messi statue in India to be removed over safety concerns

Giant Messi statue in India to be removed over safety concerns

A statue of Argentine football player Lionel Messi is pictured tied with rope for stability from rain and thunderstorms, prior to its re-installation in a safer place, in Kolkata on May 27, 2026. Messi inaugurated the statue virtually during his visit to the city in December 2025. (Photo: AFP/Dibyangshu SARKAR)

27 May 2026 07:19PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KOLKATA: A giant statue of football superstar Lionel Messi erected in India to mark his visit last year is "swaying in the wind" and will be removed, a lawmaker told AFP on Wednesday (May 27).

Workers have scrambled up the 21m golden-coloured statue in the eastern city of Kolkata in West Bengal, throwing ropes around its shoulders to secure it.

The sculpture showing the 38-year-old Argentina and Inter Miami star raising the World Cup trophy was unveiled during Messi's "GOAT Tour of India" in December last year.

But West Bengal state legislator Sharadwat Mukherjee said it was no longer safe.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"The statue of the Argentine football legend in the city of Kolkata was found unsafe by engineers of the West Bengal government," he said.

"We have noticed that the statue is swaying in the wind."

Workers on Wednesday used ropes to attempt to secure the statue, which looms over a busy road.

Mukherjee said it was not clear when it would be brought down.

"Removal has proved easier said than done," he said. "We are planning to remove the statue at the earliest opportunity."

He did not say whether the statue would be re-erected at another site.

Argentina is set to begin its World Cup campaign on Jun 16 against Algeria in Kansas City.

Messi has not formally confirmed his plans to play in the World Cup, but is widely expected to return for what would be a record-matching sixth appearance at the tournament.

He remains the side's talisman for the defence of the title they won in Qatar four years ago.

India - a nation of 1.4 billion - is a cricket powerhouse, but struggles on the football pitch and is 142nd on the FIFA rankings.

Football, however, is the country's second favourite sport, according to research by data company Nielsen released on Wednesday.

Source: AFP

Related Topics

India Lionel Messi
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement