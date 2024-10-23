Malaysia child abuse case: CEO of GISB, wife among 22 people charged with being members of organised crime group

SELAYANG: The chief executive officer and chairman of an Islamic conglomerate that has been linked to a Malaysian religious deviant group were among 22 people who were charged in court on Wednesday (Oct 23) for being part of an organised crime group.

Global Ikhwan Services and Business (GISB) Holdings’ Nasiruddin Mohd Ali, his wife Azura Md Yusof, and Adib At-Tamimi - who is the son of Al-Arqam’s founder Ashaari Muhammad - had claimed trial when charged at the Selayang Sessions Court in Selangor state along with 19 others. They are aged between 27 and 72.

Al-Arqam is an Islamic movement that was banned by Malaysian religious authorities in 1994 for deviant practices.

Meanwhile, GISB Holdings - a controversial Malaysian conglomerate said to have some 10,000 followers - dominated domestic and international headlines for allegations of sexual abuse, human trafficking and religious deviance among others.

Local media outlet The Star reported that all 22 were charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code for being part of an organised crime group. If convicted, they can be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in jail.

Another media outlet, Sinar Harian, reported that they are alleged to be part of the GISB organised crime group in Jalan Desa Bandar Country Homes in Rawang, Selangor, between October 2020 and Sep 11 this year.

Nasiruddin and Azura who were both dressed in a jubah and Adib in a black T-shirt - as well as the remaining 19 individuals - nodded after their charges were read in front of Judge Lailatul Zuraida Harron @ Harun.