Malaysia child abuse case: CEO of GISB, wife among 22 people charged with being members of organised crime group
Since the launch of Op Global in September, Malaysian authorities have arrested 415 individuals linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business (GISB) Holdings and rescued 625 victims aged between two months and 28 years old.
SELAYANG: The chief executive officer and chairman of an Islamic conglomerate that has been linked to a Malaysian religious deviant group were among 22 people who were charged in court on Wednesday (Oct 23) for being part of an organised crime group.
Global Ikhwan Services and Business (GISB) Holdings’ Nasiruddin Mohd Ali, his wife Azura Md Yusof, and Adib At-Tamimi - who is the son of Al-Arqam’s founder Ashaari Muhammad - had claimed trial when charged at the Selayang Sessions Court in Selangor state along with 19 others. They are aged between 27 and 72.
Al-Arqam is an Islamic movement that was banned by Malaysian religious authorities in 1994 for deviant practices.
Meanwhile, GISB Holdings - a controversial Malaysian conglomerate said to have some 10,000 followers - dominated domestic and international headlines for allegations of sexual abuse, human trafficking and religious deviance among others.
Local media outlet The Star reported that all 22 were charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code for being part of an organised crime group. If convicted, they can be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in jail.
Another media outlet, Sinar Harian, reported that they are alleged to be part of the GISB organised crime group in Jalan Desa Bandar Country Homes in Rawang, Selangor, between October 2020 and Sep 11 this year.
Nasiruddin and Azura who were both dressed in a jubah and Adib in a black T-shirt - as well as the remaining 19 individuals - nodded after their charges were read in front of Judge Lailatul Zuraida Harron @ Harun.
No plea was recorded as the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 or Sosma was invoked, which means the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court, the Malay Mail reported.
The trial is set to take place at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Dec 23.
During the proceedings on Wednesday, the lawyer representing GISB Holdings Rosli Kamaruddin requested Judge Lailatul Zuraida to give his clients - Nasiruddin and three members - 10 minutes to sign an affidavit, which was granted.
An affidavit is a written statement confirmed by oath or affirmation for use as evidence in court.
Aside from Mr Rosli, the other lawyers representing those charged today are Mr Zaim Rosli, Ms Dorina Abdullah, Mr Boestamam Ahmad and Mr Hafiz Zainal Abidin.
Meanwhile, the prosecution team consists of Mr Razali Che Ani, Mr Nazran Mohd Sham, Ms Lina Hanini Ismail and Ms Siti Hajar Mat Radzi.
On Oct 10, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Mr Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, confirmed that Nasiruddin - aged 65 - was among the 58 individuals re-arrested under Malaysia’s Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012. He was first detained by Malaysian authorities on Sep 19.
Mr Mohd Shuhaily also said that since the launch of Op Global in September, authorities have arrested 415 individuals and rescued 625 victims aged between two months and 28 years old.
Of the 415 individuals detained, 273 have been granted bail, 37 released without conditions, 35 remain in custody. Two people have also been handed over to the Kedah Islamic Religious Affairs Department while one has been transferred to the Immigration Department for deportation, The Star reported.
Over the weekend, local media reported that the eldest daughter of Al-Arqam’s founder, Mdm Ummu Atiyah, claimed that she was also a victim of violence and rape by a leader of GISB Holdings.
On Oct 20, police brought Mdm Ummu - who is also the sister of one of the 22 people charged on Wednesday - to the GISB Holdings’ settlement in Batu Hampar, Perak where she claimed to have been held captive for a month.
At least six states - Perlis, Selangor, Pahang, Sabah, Melaka and Penang - have declared the teachings and practices of GISB Holdings as deviant.