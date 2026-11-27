DHAKA: Global fashion retailers including Zara and H&M shifted nearly a tenth of their monthly orders from Bangladesh to other Asian manufacturing hubs in the first half of November, as labour unrest disrupted production and rising costs eroded the country’s competitive edge, three factory owners said.

Between Nov 1 and Nov 18, brands diverted about US$254 million worth of orders from Bangladesh, with most moving to neighbouring India, the owners said, in a shift that represents a major blow to a key pillar of Bangladesh’s economy and could extend beyond the current unrest.

Industry leaders have said rising wages, energy shortages and political uncertainty have weakened the low-cost advantage that helped make Bangladesh the world’s second-largest apparel exporter after China, prompting global brands to diversify sourcing.

The protests have caused more than US$400 million in production losses, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), in an industry that accounts for more than 80 per cent of Bangladesh’s export earnings and nearly 40 per cent of its manufacturing jobs.