Hong Kong protest anthem's online presence fades as govt seeks total ban

HONG KONG: Various versions of the pro-democracy protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong were unavailable on Apple’s iTunes Store, Spotify, KKBOX, Facebook and Instagram’s Reels on Wednesday (Jun 14) after the government sought an injunction banning the song outright.

A Reuters search for the song’s Chinese title on Apple's iTunes Store and KKBOX and a search for the song's English title on Facebook and Instagram’s Reels only showed a Taiwan version of the song by Taiwanese rock band The Chairman.

The song was the unofficial anthem of Hong Kong's 2019 street protests.

Various versions of the song released by the creator ThomasDGX & HongKongers on Spotify were no longer available.

The injunction application comes after Glory to Hong Kong was played mistakenly at several international events, including a Rugby Sevens game and an ice hockey competition.

The song was banned in schools in 2020 after China imposed a national security law on the financial hub cracking down on dissent.

The city’s leader, John Lee, said in a regular government press conference on Tuesday that the song was "not compatible with the national interest”.

“Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has a duty and obligation to safeguard national security, and we should do it proactively and also preventively,” Lee said.