Hong Kong protest song tops overseas Google search results, despite efforts to elevate China national anthem in local rankings
- Glory to Hong Kong listed as top Google entry among internet users searching for city’s anthem in Singapore, Canada and Australia
- Protest song in second place for queries by users in UK, US and Taiwan, but top spot goes to Wikipedia page on history of city’s anthems
Recent efforts by Hong Kong authorities to ensure China’s national anthem was the top result in Google searches have failed to pay off in other countries, as links including one to a protest song were still found to have trumped other entries.
The South China Morning Post found on Thursday (Apr 20) that a Google search with the phrase “Hong Kong national anthem” still showed a Wikipedia page for Glory to Hong Kong, a song written during the 2019 anti-government protests and which had ranked first for months, was listed as the top entry in places such as Singapore, Canada and Australia.
The song was ranked second for the same search in other places, including New York, London and Taiwan, where the top entry was another Wikipedia page about the history of Hong Kong’s anthems with reference to China’s March of the Volunteers and Britain’s God Save the King.
The site also provided information about other tunes, including the Cantopop song Below the Lion Rock and the protest song, both dubbed “unofficial national anthems”.
The Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau’s newly updated webpage providing information about March of the Volunteers, including links for audio and video downloads, was placed below them in all of these locations.
The website appears at the top of searches in Hong Kong since its revamp. It previously only referred internet users to a central government site offering the files.
In some locations, such as Canada, the bureau’s website was also outranked by an SCMP story from Wednesday that detailed how the page had topped Hong Kong search results for the city’s anthem.
Authorities earlier told SCMP they had not paid Google to change the rank of its website but had optimised relevant webpages to boost their rankings.
The government has been in close communication with the search giant over the results, urging Google to fulfil its corporate responsibility to ensure it provided users with correct information.
The changes followed a series of mix-ups involving the national anthem and the protest song at several international sports events.
The latest incident involved the Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association, which was thrust into the spotlight when the wrong song was played for 10 seconds following the men’s team victory over Iran at the Ice Hockey World Championship’s third division in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Feb 28.
This article was first published on SCMP.