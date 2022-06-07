'Gone in front of my eyes': Bangladesh firefighter's unit decimated by blast

SITAKUNDA: Firefighter Rakibul Hasan Bappy's engine was the first to arrive at a blazing Bangladeshi container depot. After a devastating explosion, everyone else in his 15-man crew is now either dead, missing or injured.

The 22-year-old - who joined the fire service three years ago - had been ordered to increase the water pressure moments before the monumental blast lit up the night sky for miles around.

He stepped away to the fire truck, only to be confronted when he returned by carnage and the bodies of friends and crewmates.

"I will never forget this till my death," Bappy told AFP, trembling as he recalled the scene at the weekend's disastrous blast.

"All those colleagues, gone in front of my eyes. We were energised to work, but when I saw them dead, I don't know how to express it. I am not feeling right anymore.

"God has gifted me a second life," he added. "I can't believe I'm alive."

Firefighters in Bangladesh are badly equipped and poorly paid - salaries start at US$200 a month - compared to some in private jobs or army soldiers, who can be sent on lucrative UN peacekeeping missions.

But for rural families, a government job is one-way ticket out of poverty, bringing with it steady and regular pay hikes and pensions for the employee and their spouse.

Tens of thousands of people apply every year for the firefighter test and Bappy, the only child of a farming family in the rural northern district of Mymensingh, thought he was the "luckiest" man in his village when he got the job.

"For my parents and me, it was the proudest moment," he said. "I felt proud because I know I could serve the nation."

Posted to Kumira, in Chittagong, he made friends with fellow new recruits Mohammad Rana Mia and Moniruzzaman. Both of them were killed at the weekend, their bodies ripped apart by the explosion.

"They are my best friends, and we were more than a family," said Bappy.

"We worked so many nights together. They are also from the same background as I have. I know how devastating their deaths are to their poor families."