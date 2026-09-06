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Greek military aircraft crashes during airshow, pilots killed
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Asia

Greek military aircraft crashes during airshow, pilots killed

An F-4 Phantom Greek military aircraft crashed at an airshow in front of thousands of spectators, killing pilots.

Greek military aircraft crashes during airshow, pilots killed

People watch as smoke rises following the crash of a Greek F-4 Phantom fighter jet during the Athens Flying Week air show in Tanagra, Greece, September 5, 2026. (Photo: Nikos Mitrousias/Intime via REUTERS)

06 Sep 2026 12:42AM
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ATHENS: An F-4 Phantom military aircraft crashed on Saturday (Sep 5) at a base outside Athens during an airshow, killing the two pilots, Greek news agency ANA reported.

The circumstances of the crash were unclear, but the pilots did not eject from the aircraft, local media said.

The aircraft had just taken off when it suddenly lost altitude and crashed, said a journalist from public broadcaster ERT who was at the scene.

There was an explosion immediately after the crash, which happened before thousands of visitors watching the annual "Athens Flying Week".

Several firefighting aircraft were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the blaze caused by the crash, ERT reported.

The airshow was cancelled, and Defence Minister Nikos Dendias called off a trip to Thessaloniki's International Fair to visit the scene of the accident.

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Source: Agencies/fs

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