Who pays for greener flying? IATA says airlines cannot bear the burden alone

HONG KONG: With international air travel rebounding, attention is turning to the industry’s growing carbon footprint. Aviation accounts for about 2.5 per cent of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

But as the aviation industry faces increasingly tougher global climate rules, airlines should not be expected to shoulder the cost of decarbonisation alone, according to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Asia-Pacific head of sustainability.

Kelvin Lee said governments, investors and passengers all have a part to play in reducing the sector’s carbon emissions, warning that poorly designed policies could drive up cost without accelerating progress.

“The hard truth is that there is a cost to decarbonisation for the aviation sector,” Lee told CNA on the sidelines of the Asia Climate Summit in Hong Kong last week.

He added that airlines operate on a razor thin margin, with carriers in the Asia-Pacific earning an average profit of only about US$3 per passenger.

“Instead of looking at it from a cost issue, it's maybe one of a shared responsibility. Everyone has a role to play,” he added.

From 2027, most international flights will fall under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), a global market-based scheme to cut and offset carbon emissions.

The scheme aims to decarbonise airline operations using carbon credits and sustainable aviation fuel, amongst other initiatives.

Lee said the outcome will depend largely on how governments implement climate policies.

“What is key … is the government policies, because … if we have policies that are poorly designed or poorly sequenced, it could actually increase the cost to decarbonisation without actually accelerating the progress,” he said.