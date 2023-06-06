Grieving family ponders life without breadwinner after deadly Indian train crash

ODISHA, India: Twenty-year-old Bijay Lakshmi was a demure and shy girl when she got married barely a year ago with so many dreams in her eyes, but had to grow into a woman soon as she became mother to a daughter in April.
For past couple of weeks, Bijay Lakshmi was not keeping well and her 27-year-old husband Gobind Charan Sahu - who worked as a plumber in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, was coming home to get her treated and also to meet with his two-month-old baby daughter Bhagya Lakshmi whom he had briefly seen at her birth.
But destiny had a different story written for her.
On Friday (Jun 2) night a passenger train hit a stationary freight train, jumped the tracks and hit another passenger train passing in the opposite direction in one of India's deadliest train accidents in decades.
The crash killed 275 people and left near 1,200 injured.
Sahu was among the dead.
Bijay Lakshmi is too shocked right now to fully comprehend the extent of her tragedy.
On Monday she sat stunned, with tears rolling down her cheeks, as she waited to complete formalities before receiving compensation money for her husband's untimely death.
Her mother-in-law, Savitri Sahu said Lakshmi was still in shock, not eating or drinking anything since she heard the news of her husband's death.
Indian Railways is paying one million rupees (US$12,000) compensation to the families of people killed in the train crash.
But her father-in-law, Ram Charan Sahu said money would not bring back his dead son.
"What will one do with money - money is here today, will be spent tomorrow. But my son is gone. It is like my right-hand has been amputated. There is so much worry, I am so worried about my two month old baby (grand daughter)," Sahu told Reuters.
Preliminary investigations indicated the Coromandel Express, heading southbound to Chennai from Kolkata, moved off the main line and entered a loop track – a side track used to park trains – at 128kmh, crashing into the stationary freight train.
That crash caused the engine and first four or five coaches of the Coromandel Express to jump the tracks, topple and hit the last two coaches of the Yeshwantpur-Howrah train heading in the opposite direction at 126kmh on the second main track.