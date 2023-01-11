Disgruntled guest smashes car through Chinese hotel lobby

SHANGHAI: A disgruntled guest rammed his sports car through a Chinese hotel's doors and drove wildly around its lobby, leaving a trail of destruction after arguing with staff about his missing laptop.

Several videos published on social media showed the white car smashing the glass doors of the central Shanghai hotel from their hinges, reversing and then bursting through into the lobby, knocking over anything in its path.

The car, a convertible with its top up, then hurtled haphazardly around the entrance hall as bewildered spectators asked each other what was going on, with one exclaiming: "He's going nuts!"

Local police said the incident had taken place in the late morning on Tuesday (Jan 10), and that the driver was a 28-year-old man named Chen who got into a dispute with hotel staff over the loss of his laptop during his stay there.

No one was injured in the incident, they said in the statement posted on their Weibo social media account, adding Chen had been detained pending further investigation.