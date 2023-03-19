Thai authorities urge caution after hailstorm in Chiang Mai

BANGKOK: Thai authorities on Sunday (Mar 19) told the public to beware of falling debris or branches after hail storms hit the northern part of the country and hundreds of homes were damaged.

Footage on social media showed the impact of severe wind and hail in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

"Heavy rains and hail fell for nearly 20 minutes," said Chaichai Wongkam, whose home was damaged.

Hundreds of properties in four districts were damaged, despite the air force's efforts in seeding silver iodide to curb hail, reported the Bangkok Post.