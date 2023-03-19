Logo
Asia

Thai authorities urge caution after hailstorm in Chiang Mai
Thai authorities urge caution after hailstorm in Chiang Mai

Thai authorities urge caution after hailstorm in Chiang Mai

A view of hailstones falling during a powerful storm, in Chiang Mai, Thailand March 18, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. ChaiChai Wongkam/via REUTERS

19 Mar 2023 08:05PM (Updated: 19 Mar 2023 08:05PM)
BANGKOK: Thai authorities on Sunday (Mar 19) told the public to beware of falling debris or branches after hail storms hit the northern part of the country and hundreds of homes were damaged.

Footage on social media showed the impact of severe wind and hail in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

"Heavy rains and hail fell for nearly 20 minutes," said Chaichai Wongkam, whose home was damaged.

Hundreds of properties in four districts were damaged, despite the air force's efforts in seeding silver iodide to curb hail, reported the Bangkok Post.

A view of hailstones falling during a powerful storm, in Chiang Mai, Thailand March 18, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. ChaiChai Wongkam/via REUTERS
Damage to a building is seen after a powerful storm that brought strong winds and hail, in Chiang Mai, Thailand March 18, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. ChaiChai Wongkam/via REUTERS
Source: Reuters//Agencies/ac

