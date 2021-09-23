Haitian migrants face crucial choices as expulsion flights ramp up

CIUDAD ACUNA: A migrant camp in Texas near the Mexican border where as many as 14,000 Haitians amassed in recent days has shrunk to less than half that size amid expulsion flights and detentions, even as some stay, committed to trying to remain in the United States.

The United States has returned 1,401 migrants from the camp at Del Rio, Texas, to Haiti and taken another 3,206 people into custody, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said late on Wednesday (Sep 22).

Wade McMullen, an attorney with the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation, said several hundred people, mostly pregnant women and parents with children, had been released in Del Rio, Texas, over the past several days.

Those people, and others in detention who have not been expelled, will have immigration court dates.

The Del Rio area, which includes the camp where families have crammed into makeshift shelters made out of reeds on the banks of the Rio Grande, now holds fewer than 5,000 people, DHS said.

The deportations came amid profound instability in the Caribbean nation, the poorest in the Western Hemisphere, where a presidential assassination, gang violence and a major earthquake have spread chaos in recent weeks.

Filippo Grandi, the head of the UN refugee agency, warned that the US expulsions to Haiti might violate international law.

On the other side of the river, several hundred more Haitians are living in Ciudad Acuna in a makeshift camp dotted with blankets, pieces of cardboard and a handful of tarps and tents.

The International Committee of the Red Cross called for protection for Haitians gathered in Mexico, noting their "special condition of vulnerability" in a statement on Wednesday.