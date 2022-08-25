Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record

BEIJING: A crippling drought exacerbated by a record heatwave has spread out across half of China and reached the normally frigid Tibetan Plateau, according to official data released ahead of more searing temperatures on Thursday (Aug 25).

The world's second-largest economy has been hit by heatwaves, flash floods and droughts - phenomena that scientists say are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.

Southern China has recorded its longest continuous period of high temperatures since records began more than 60 years ago, the agriculture ministry said this week.

Experts have said the intensity, scope and duration of the heatwave could make it one of the worst recorded in global history.

A chart from the National Climate Centre showed Wednesday that swathes of southern China - including the Tibetan Plateau - were experiencing "severe" to "extraordinary" drought conditions.

The worst-affected area - the Yangtze river basin, stretching from coastal Shanghai to Sichuan province in China's southwest - is home to over 370 million people and contains several manufacturing hubs including the megacity of Chongqing.

The China Meteorological Administration predicted continued high temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius in Chongqing and the provinces of Sichuan and Zhejiang on Thursday.

But some regions gained relief from the heatwave. Parts of southwestern Sichuan were battered by heavy rains overnight, causing the evacuation of almost 30,000 people, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

And in the southeast, Typhoon Ma-on made landfall in coastal Guangdong province and Hong Kong on Thursday morning.

"High temperatures have basically been alleviated in the regions of south China, Jiangxi and Anhui," the meteorological administration said.

"But high temperatures will continue for the next three days in regions including the Sichuan basin and provinces surrounding Shanghai."

CNA's Low Minmin reporting from Chongqing said that water levels across China are so low that some inland river shipping routes are no longer safe, adding that "a lot of agricultural commodities that are imported passes through this shipping routes which will now be extended by five days, which will push up business costs."