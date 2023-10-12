Thai death toll in Israel-Gaza conflict rises to 21: PM

BANGKOK: Twenty-one Thai nationals have been killed in the conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday (Oct 12), up from the previous toll of 20.

"The update from last night is bad news that one more Thai died, the number rises to 21," he said.

The war was triggered by a bloody attack by Hamas and has left thousands dead with around 150 hostages taken.

There are approximately 30,000 Thais in Israel, mostly working in the agriculture sector, according to Thailand's labour ministry.

Fears are mounting over the fate of 14 Thai citizens who have been taken hostage.

Worried families gathered Thursday morning at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport to await the arrival of a commercial flight carrying 15 Thais, including many wounded.

Yanisa Thaweekaew, whose son Supipat Kongkaew has worked on an Israeli avocado farm since last year, said she hadn't slept in days.

"My son is everything to me. I was worried. He is the only son I have," she told AFP.

"I cried every day knowing that he lived in the red zone."