Happy feet: Volunteer pedicurists help Hong Kong's elderly

After three years of giving volunteer manicures, Ng was inspired to start her own social enterprise to help those - often aged 65 or older and on social benefits - unable to afford the city's expensive private healthcare.

While Hong Kong has a public healthcare system, many complain that they have to wait for long periods to be seen, with various ailments getting worse.

One of those visiting Ng's free clinic for the first time was Martin Sun, 71, who said that he had been troubled by ingrowing toenails and fungal infections for years.

He describes that day's treatment, a full pedicure, as a blessed relief.

"If not, I would do it myself, bend down, then take a deep breath, and endure the pain," he said of trying to do the same work himself.

Kwan Lung, 86, gave a thumbs up and beamed during her visit to the clinic at the Kwai Chung community centre.

"The more (the manicurists) come, the happier we old people are," the grandmother explained.

She described "sweating like it's raining" when she tried her own pedicures before.