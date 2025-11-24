Flood-stricken Hat Yai declared disaster zone; Thai authorities step in to help stranded tourists

SINGAPORE: The Thai city of Hat Yai, popular with tourists, has been declared a disaster zone along with all other districts in southern Songkhla province, as heavy rain continues to cause severe flooding.

Rising waters have cut off major roads, isolating hotels and trapping tourists.

Electricity has been cut in several neighbourhoods for safety reasons, while internet services and water systems have been disrupted, reported the Bangkok Post.

According to The Nation news outlet on Sunday (Nov 23), Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports is leading a relief operation for tourists, to deliver essential supplies to hotels and organise evacuations using heavy trucks and boats.

More than 1,000 tourists were stranded at hotels and the Hat Yai airport, which remains operational, the Bangkok Post reported.