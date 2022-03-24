'Have to eat half': Sri Lankans feel pain of spiralling economic crisis

MINUWANGODA, Sri Lanka: Thusitha Hadaragama stood at a corner store near his home in Sri Lanka's Minuwangoda town this week and surveyed groceries to buy for his family of five, including two school-age children, who live on his monthly salary of 50,000 rupees (US$181.82).

"Prices have gone up again. I will buy a little bit," said the 43-year-old driver, who works in Sri Lanka's commercial capital of Colombo, 40km away. "We will have to eat half of what we ate before."

Across Sri Lanka, families like Hadaragama's are feeling the growing pain of the country's worst economic crisis in years, which has driven up prices of essentials and triggered shortages of everything from food to fuel.

Historically weak government finances, badly timed tax cuts and the COVID-19 pandemic, which pummelled the tourism industry and foreign remittances, have wreaked havoc on the economy.

The country is left with foreign reserves of only around US$2.31 billion as of February, even as it faces debt payments of about US$4 billion through the rest of the year.