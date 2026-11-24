Lack of monitoring on company-owned land hampered Indonesia’s peatland fire prevention efforts, says former agency head
Some companies resisted systems that monitor peatland conditions because they did not "want to be controlled on an hourly basis", the former head of Indonesia's peatland restoration agency told CNA.
PEKANBARU, Riau: Limited access to company-owned land has hampered efforts to monitor peatland conditions and prevent fires, according to the former head of Indonesia's peatland restoration agency.
This comes as Indonesia's newly established National Peatland and Mangrove Management Agency (BPGMN), announced by President Prabowo Subianto on Sep 24, draws up plans to restore peatlands damaged by this year's fires and prevent future haze.
Nazir Foead, who led the Peatland Restoration Agency (BRG) in its early years, told CNA on Nov 18 that one of the biggest challenges was its inability to install automatic water table monitoring systems in commercial concessions.
"We can only do automatic water table monitoring systems not on the companies' land," Nazir said.
Some companies, which he did not name, resisted monitoring systems that could track peatland conditions continuously because they did not "want to be controlled on an hourly basis".
Nazir said: "This has to be done all across the land, regardless of who owns the land, who controls the land.”
"If that can be done, I am very positive that the fire hazard can be maintained because they know they are being watched."
Such monitoring systems track groundwater levels in peatlands, helping authorities identify areas that are drying out and becoming more vulnerable to fires before they break out.
Indonesian regulations require groundwater levels to be maintained at a water table threshold of no more than 40cm below the peat surface.
When the water table drops below that level, the peat begins to dry out, making it more vulnerable to fire.
Experts say maintaining wet peatlands will require effective monitoring across Indonesia's vast peatland landscape, including in commercial concessions where fire-prevention efforts are constrained.
RESTORING PEATLANDS A PRIORITY
The Indonesian government has said preventing another haze crisis is a key focus after a severe fire season that affected parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan.
Official figures show around 202,000ha had burned between January and July, while satellite-based estimates suggest the figure had surged to nearly 896,000ha by the end of August.
While it is not clear how many of the fires occurred on peatlands this year, peatland fires have historically accounted for between 40 per cent and 50 per cent of Indonesia's burned areas, according to forestry ministry data.
Peatlands are made of compacted, partially decomposed organic materials that have accumulated over hundreds or even thousands of years. Once ignited, fires can spread underground and smoulder for weeks, making them difficult to detect and fully extinguish.
One of BPGMN's first priorities will be restoring degraded peatlands across the country.
"Peatlands catch fire when human activities alter their natural state, turning once-wet areas into dry land," said agency head Satyawan Pudyatmoko.
"So, the first thing we will do is develop a plan to restore the peatlands to their naturally wet condition."
RESIDENTS REMAIN CONCERNED
In Riau province, a long-standing fire hotspot, residents are enjoying clearer skies after months of haze caused by forest and land fires.
But just months earlier, thick haze had blanketed much of the provincial capital Pekanbaru. While conditions have improved, many residents remain worried the problem will return.
"In Pekanbaru, the haze was less severe than in previous years, but it still disrupted daily life, forcing school closures and depriving us of fresh air," said resident Endah Retno Asri.
Another resident, Vidi Ansharij, said stronger cooperation is needed to tackle the problem.
"We're not the only ones affected. Wildlife suffers, communities suffer, and even our neighbouring countries are affected. It's embarrassing for us as a country," he said.
WAITING FOR LEGAL FRAMEWORK
Environmental groups say the success of the new agency will depend not only on funding, but also on whether it is given the authority needed to address long-standing obstacles.
Questions remain over when the agency can operate at full capacity, with activists noting that the presidential regulation outlining its powers, structure and funding has yet to be publicly issued.
The agency needs a clear legal basis before it can begin work effectively, said Mulyadi, director of the Peatland Foundation, an Indonesian non-profit organisation that works with local communities on peatland and mangrove restoration.
"If the regulation is still pending, how can they carry out their work? Everything will just come to a standstill," he said.
Researchers also argue that long-term stability will be crucial for the agency's success.
Janice Ser, an associate professor of environmental science at the Singapore Management University, said peatland restoration and fire prevention require sustained intervention over many years.
"If a body is established that is permanent, then that gives added motivation and also stability to the agency to be able to plan and also execute interventions that are important for managing, restoring peatlands and also preventing these fires," she said.
Nazir similarly cautioned against creating another temporary, ad-hoc agency, saying it would make it harder to attract and retain experienced staff.
"It's not easy to get talent, those good people have careers in organisations and you invite them, you ask them to work with you, but only for four or five years. They will think twice," he said.
The onset of the rainy season is expected to help rewet Indonesia's fire-prone peatlands in the coming months.
However, experts say preventing future fires will require more than seasonal rainfall, with effective monitoring, stronger oversight and long-term restoration efforts needed before the next dry season arrives.
"What I am afraid of is that once we get into the rainy season, we sort of forget the problems," said Nazir.