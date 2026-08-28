‘Big hassle for everyone’: Malaysia braces for worsening haze as dry season bites

KUALA LUMPUR/JOHOR BAHRU: For Malaysian Shobana Sritharan, checking the Air Pollutant Index (API) every few hours over the last fortnight has become a routine.

As a fresh wave of haze blankets parts of their local Klang Valley, both she and her 12-year-old son have fallen ill this week with flu-like symptoms including a sore throat and cough.

After her son ran a fever soon following an outdoor activity in school, Shobana now opts to stay indoors wherever possible, monitoring the situation as it fluctuates by the hour.

However, as a public transport commuter, she still has to brave the walk from the train station to her office in Kuala Lumpur every day.

“We are used to this because (encountering haze) has been a yearly thing, but it’s still a big hassle for everyone,” said the 41-year-old student adviser at a learning centre.

Many other Malaysians share Shobana’s frustration as dense transboundary haze fuelled by seasonal land-clearing and agricultural fires in neighbouring Indonesia drifts across the region.