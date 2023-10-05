'Haze cannot be the norm': Malaysia urges Indonesia to take action

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia called on neighbour Indonesia and a grouping of Southeast Asian nations to take action as air quality worsens across the country due to fires in Indonesia, its environment minister told Reuters on Thursday (Oct 5).

Air quality has hit unhealthy levels in several parts of Malaysia in recent days, with Kuala Lumpur blaming fires in Indonesia - though Jakarta has denied detecting any smoke drifting over its borders into Malaysia.

Almost every dry season, smoke from fires to clear land for palm oil and pulp and paper plantations in Indonesia blankets much of the region, bringing risks to public health and worrying tourist operators and airlines. Many of the companies that own these plantations are foreign or foreign-listed.

Fires that sent haze billowing across the region in 2015 and 2019 burned millions of hectares of land and produced record-breaking emissions, according to scientists.