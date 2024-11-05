Head of Myanmar's military government to visit close ally China

YANGON: Myanmar's junta chief arrived in China on Tuesday (Nov 5) - his first reported visit since leading a coup in 2021 - but analysts say the invitation is only a lukewarm endorsement from his key ally and could backfire.

Min Aung Hlaing was in the southwestern city of Kunming for a summit of the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) -- a group including China, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia - starting Wednesday.

The junta shared photos of the senior general addressing a gathering of Chinese business leaders, and he is also expected to hold talks with officials.

When the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected civilian government in 2021, Chinese state media refused to describe it as a coup, preferring "major cabinet reshuffle".

China has stood by the junta since, even as others shun the generals over their crackdown on dissent which opponents say includes massacring of civilians, razing villages with air and artillery strikes.

Richard Horsey, Crisis Group's senior Myanmar adviser, said Min Aung Hlaing had been lobbying for an official invitation ever since the coup, as a public show of support.

But Beijing has stressed the regional focus of the Kunming gathering, saying it wanted to consult "all sides" against "a background of a weakening global recovery and geopolitical turbulence".

"While this (invitation to the summit) still implies recognition as head of state, it does not have the same diplomatic weight as a bilateral invitation to visit Beijing," Horsey told AFP.

BATTLEFIELD LOSSES

Ming Aung Hlaing's trip comes with the junta reeling from a devastating rebel offensive last year that seized an area roughly the size of Bosnia - much of it near the border with China.

Analysts say Beijing is worried about the possibility of the junta falling and suspicious of western influence among some armed groups battling the military.

Myanmar is a vital part of Beijing's trillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative, with railways and pipelines to link China's landlocked southwest to the Indian Ocean.