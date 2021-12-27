Logo
Asia

Heavy snow causes travel chaos in Japan
Asia

People cross a street in heavy snow in the city of Toyama, Toyama prefecture, on Dec 27, 2021. (Photo: STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP)

27 Dec 2021 04:17PM (Updated: 27 Dec 2021 04:20PM)
TOKYO: Heavy snow caused traffic jams, flight cancellations and disruption to train services in central Japan on Monday (Dec 27), with record drifts recorded in some areas.

More than 3,200 households have been left without power in the region, according to Kansai Electric Power, as officials warned more snow was forecast overnight.

No injuries or deaths due to the freezing weather have yet been confirmed, government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.

"A strong winter pressure pattern is causing heavy snow, mainly along the Sea of Japan side of the country from northern to western Japan, with some areas experiencing record snowfall," Matsuno said.

"The amount of snow is expected to increase tomorrow ... increased caution and vigilance are still required."

People walk along a street in heavy snow in the city of Toyama, Toyama prefecture on Dec 27, 2021. (Photo: STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP)

A major road in the Shiga region was closed "due to stranded vehicles", Matsuno said, with TV footage showing long lines of stationary cars that later began to move.

The traffic snarl-up reportedly began when a truck slipped near Hikone city, where 68cm of snow fell in 24 hours to this morning - 30 times deeper than average - according to public broadcaster NHK.

Traffic moves slowly as snow covers the roads in the city of Toyama, Toyama prefecture on Dec 27, 2021. (Photo: STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP)

Nearly 200 passengers were snowed in overnight on a local train line in the region, NHK said.

One picture from a train carriage posted on Twitter showed a huge pile of fresh powder between two open doors as a station lamp illuminated snowflakes against the night sky.

Around 130 domestic flights were cancelled on Sunday due to the snow, Jiji Press said, with NHK reporting some 50 cancellations on Monday.

Source: AFP/aj

