Heavy snow causes travel chaos in Japan

TOKYO: Heavy snow caused traffic jams, flight cancellations and disruption to train services in central Japan on Monday (Dec 27), with record drifts recorded in some areas.

More than 3,200 households have been left without power in the region, according to Kansai Electric Power, as officials warned more snow was forecast overnight.

No injuries or deaths due to the freezing weather have yet been confirmed, government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.

"A strong winter pressure pattern is causing heavy snow, mainly along the Sea of Japan side of the country from northern to western Japan, with some areas experiencing record snowfall," Matsuno said.

"The amount of snow is expected to increase tomorrow ... increased caution and vigilance are still required."